On October 2, 2025, a terrorist attack struck Manchester. It happened outside a synagogue in the Heaton Park area while people were gathered for their morning prayers. A man first drove his car into the crowd and then began attacking people with a knife.

Police rushed to the scene and shot the attacker dead. Sadly, two people also died — 53-year-old Adrian Daulby and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz.

Later, police admitted that one of the people who died in the Manchester attack might have been killed by accident when officers opened fire. The attacker himself didn’t have a gun, and evidence suggests that shots fired by police may have hit the victim.

This news has raised many questions about UK police shooting news and safety measures. Some people are calling it a Manchester security failure, as the police were supposed to protect citizens but may have caused more harm.

Investigators are now trying to find out what really happened and how the police responded. They will also look at whether new rules or better training are needed to stop mistakes like this from happening again.

The Manchester terror incident 2025 has left the city deeply saddened. Families and the community are asking for answers and justice after this tragic mix of terrorism and error.