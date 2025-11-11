Markets Climb as Congress Advances Deal to End Government Shutdown

Large-cap tech names at the forefront of the artificial intelligence boom, including Nvidia and Broadcom, led the way after last week’s sell-off. Investors were again in risk-on mode, with traders embracing equities following the fresh signs of progress toward a shutdown agreement.

Microsoft also rose more than 1% as investors bet US stocks today will end an eight-day losing streak, which would be its longest since 2011 if it holds.

The US market live updates:

Senators on Monday advanced a procedural motion related to a federal funding bill that would formally end the stock market reaction shutdown with at least 60 votes in the chamber.

The deal, which would reopen the government through January, will also bring back some recent federal layoffs, while also adding a measure of stronger job protections for public workers. The agreement does n't include an extension for Affordable Care Act( ACA) duty credits, which was a major sticking point for Egalitarians. Rather, Schumer and Pelosi won a commitment from the GOP that the Senate would hold a separate vote on the issue in December.

The bill still needs a final vote in the Senate before being passed by the House.

Congress shutdown plan has also hammered consumer confidence, a University of Michigan survey released Friday showed, falling to its lowest level since May 2016. The index is now at its lowest level in over three years. The closure is also putting a number of important economic reports on pause, including the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) reports due out this week.

Shutdown woes have contributed to market anxiety amid rising concern over AI valuations.