Maryland health officials confirmed in a statement posted Monday that the CDC verified the infection, with an official CDC spokesperson citing August 4 as the date of the confirmation, but added the traveler has since fully recovered, and the investigation showed no evidence of transmission to other people or animals. Working with the State Department, the CDC opened an inquiry into the report.

What Is New World Screwworm?

NWS is a parasitic fly that reproduces by depositing eggs in wounds or natural body openings. The emerging larvae feed on the host’s living tissue, which can cause serious infections. Human screwworm cases in Maryland are very rare; the parasite is more prevalent in South American and Caribbean regions.

For many years, it has been a major threat to American ranchers, particularly in Florida and Texas, until large-scale eradication programs in the 1960s and 1970s effectively removed NWS from the United States. The CDC and the U.S. Department of Agriculture continue to work together on prevention and watchfulness against reintroduction to the country.

“It’s a nasty parasite,” a CDC official Dr. Scott said.

Health Risks and Symptoms

CDC health officials said the risk of human screwworm infection was very low, noting the larvae could not be transferred from one person to another. Trippers in pastoral corridor of aboriginal countries where NWS is set up, especially those who raise beast or have undressed injuries, face an advanced sponger health threat, according to the CDC.

Screwworm symptoms can include painful blisters that do n't heal, visible bees in an open crack, and a foul odor from the affected area.

Prevention and Treatment

The CDC recommends trippers in tropical or pastoral regions help nonentity mouthfuls and keep all injuries covered and clean.

Screwworm diagnosis Maryland includes the medical removal of the larvae, although surgical intervention may be necessary to completely clear the wound and allow it to heal.