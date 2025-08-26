Live
- Why Godrej’s Glass Door Locking System Is the Ideal Choice for Contemporary Interiors?
- EchoStar shares surge 75% after AT&T agrees to acquire its wireless spectrum in a $23 billion deal.
- Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Over Alleged Role in Antisemitic Attacks
- Sri Lankan court grants bail to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe
- Train services to Jammu disrupted after flash floods, soil erosion damages tracks
- India, Kuwait hold Foreign Office Consultations, discuss ways to deepen strategic partnership
- Legal concerns arise over Trump’s threat to send National Guard troops to Chicago.
- Maryland health officials confirm a screwworm infection. Here’s what residents should understand about the parasite.
- ‘1857 revolt awakened consciousness; Sangh should be discussed on facts, not perceptions’: Mohan Bhagwat
- Bengal CM asks PM Modi to respect her chair as she respects his
Maryland health officials confirm a screwworm infection. Here’s what residents should understand about the parasite.
A Maryland traveler who visited El Salvador was recently diagnosed with New World screwworm, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the U.S. Maryland screwworm case was the first flesh-eating parasite USA infection in a country where an outbreak is underway.
Maryland health officials confirmed in a statement posted Monday that the CDC verified the infection, with an official CDC spokesperson citing August 4 as the date of the confirmation, but added the traveler has since fully recovered, and the investigation showed no evidence of transmission to other people or animals. Working with the State Department, the CDC opened an inquiry into the report.
What Is New World Screwworm?
NWS is a parasitic fly that reproduces by depositing eggs in wounds or natural body openings. The emerging larvae feed on the host’s living tissue, which can cause serious infections. Human screwworm cases in Maryland are very rare; the parasite is more prevalent in South American and Caribbean regions.
For many years, it has been a major threat to American ranchers, particularly in Florida and Texas, until large-scale eradication programs in the 1960s and 1970s effectively removed NWS from the United States. The CDC and the U.S. Department of Agriculture continue to work together on prevention and watchfulness against reintroduction to the country.
“It’s a nasty parasite,” a CDC official Dr. Scott said.
Health Risks and Symptoms
CDC health officials said the risk of human screwworm infection was very low, noting the larvae could not be transferred from one person to another. Trippers in pastoral corridor of aboriginal countries where NWS is set up, especially those who raise beast or have undressed injuries, face an advanced sponger health threat, according to the CDC.
Screwworm symptoms can include painful blisters that do n't heal, visible bees in an open crack, and a foul odor from the affected area.
Prevention and Treatment
The CDC recommends trippers in tropical or pastoral regions help nonentity mouthfuls and keep all injuries covered and clean.
Screwworm diagnosis Maryland includes the medical removal of the larvae, although surgical intervention may be necessary to completely clear the wound and allow it to heal.