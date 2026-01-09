MEA dismisses Trump aide’s claim, confirms eight Modi–Trump calls in 2025

"PM Modi and President Trump have met eight times during 2025." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a press briefing.

In discussing the amount of times parties negotiated He also mentioned that at times there was a "deal was reached."

"We have been able to see MEA statement on Trump that we have been working for an extended period of time. India along with both the United States were committed to the signing of a trade agreement bilaterally in the beginning of the 13th of February 2025. Because both sides have gone through numerous rounds of negotiations in order to come up with an agreement that benefits both sides. We have at times been close to an agreement. The way we describe these discussions in the media reports is not true," Jaiswal said.

We are dedicated to an arrangement that benefits both sides of two economies that complement one another. In addition Prime Minister Modi as well as President Trump have had a conversation on eight occasions between 2025 and 2025 to discuss the various aspects of our wide relationship," he said.

In an interview on the All-In Podcast hosted by Chamath Palaihapitiya Lutnick declared, "Let's be clear, it's his contract. He's the person who is closer. He is the one who negotiates. That's why I said, you've must have Modi. The system is in place. You must be a Modi...they did not like it."

"So Modi didn't call," he claimed. Modi Trump phone calls were made after the US President Donald Trump signed a bill that could apply at minimum 500 percent of tariffs on countries who purchase Russian oil in order to "punish the Russians".