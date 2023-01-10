Meet Manpreet Monica Singh: The First Female Sikh Judge In US

Harris County Judge Manpreet Monica Singh, who is of Indian ancestry, was sworn in as the nation's first-ever female Sikh judge in United States. On Friday, January 6, in Texas, she was sworn in as a judge at Law No. 4 of the Harris County Civil Court.

In the 1970s, Manpreet's father emigrated to the US and began working at occupations that paid well. She was born and raised in Houston and currently resides in Bellaire with her husband and two kids. She participated in numerous civil rights organisations at the local, state, and federal levels during her more than 20 years as a trial lawyer.

Manpreet has made the entire Sikh community proud of her accomplishment, as it takes a lot of effort for a minority community to attain an overseas milestone. She received praise and appreciation for her work from Indian-American Judge Ravi Sandill, who was also the first South Asian judge in the state.

He oversaw the ceremony, which was held in a crowded courtroom. Manpreet will now serve as the minority group's main representative, he said, calling it a significant milestone for the Sikh community.