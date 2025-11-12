Mega Millions Winning Numbers for Nov. 11, 2025: Check the $900 Million Jackpot Results and Ohio Winners

$900 million jackpot results are based on the drawing on Tuesday, which didn't result in the grand prize winner. As per MegaMillions.com, the jackpot reset last time when a single ticket sold in Virginia was able to match all six numbers of the $348 million drawing on the 27th of June. Prior to this the draw, an Ohio ticket landed the jackpot of $112 million on April 18.

Mega Millions winning November 11 2025

5,000 prize 1 winner

$2,000 prize: 4 winners

$1,500 prize: 8 winners

$ 1,000 prize 10 winners

$ 800 prize 3 winners

$600 prize: 17 winners

Mega Millions has had numerous Mega Millions Ohio prizes, including four resets in the month of January 2023 all by itself. During this time one player from Maine took home $1.35 billion on January 14 and then winners from New York and Massachusetts claiming winnings ranging between $20 million and $31 million.

The draw on January 14, 2023 remains among the most memorable drawings -it was the second-largest prize ever in Mega Millions history and the fourth largest in U.S. historical lottery winners 2025.

In a significant change, Ohio Mega Millions increased the cost of tickets by $5 from $2 prior to the draw on April 8. Officials said that the change could increase the odds that they will win a jackpot increasing chances of winning the jackpot from 1.03 million, to 1 of 290 millions as well as increasing the overall sales of tickets.

"People really want large prizes," said Joshua Johnston director of director of the lottery in Washington State, in The New York Post.