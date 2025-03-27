Men’s March Madness 2025: Previewing Every Sweet 16 Matchup

March Madness 2025 continues as the Sweet 16 teams battle for a spot in the Elite Eight. Despite a lack of Cinderella stories, the action has been intense. For the first time in three years, no team from a lower seed has made a surprise run, and UConn, the defending champions, are out of the tournament. Seven SEC teams, four from both the Big Ten and Big 12, and a single ACC representative remain. All four No. 1 seeds are still in contention.

Here are the predictions and key players to watch in each Sweet 16 game:

(2) Michigan State Spartans vs. (6) Ole Miss Rebels

Prediction: Michigan State wins 72-69

Key Player: Jase Richardson, Michigan State

Michigan State's top-ranked 3-point defense will challenge Ole Miss' sharp shooting. Look for Jase Richardson to shine in this matchup.

(1) Florida Gators vs. (4) Maryland Terrapins

Prediction: Florida wins 80-75

Key Player: Alijah Martin, Florida

Florida's explosive offense, led by Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin, will overpower Maryland's interior play.

(1) Auburn Tigers vs. (5) Michigan Wolverines

Prediction: Auburn wins 82-77

Key Player: Johni Broome, Auburn

Auburn's defense and versatility, led by Johni Broome, will pressure Michigan's big men, while Chad Baker-Mazara adds depth.

(3) Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. (10) Arkansas Razorbacks

Prediction: Texas Tech wins 76-70

Key Player: JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's offensive firepower and defense will be too much for Arkansas, with JT Toppin leading the charge.

(2) Alabama Crimson Tide vs. (6) BYU Cougars

Prediction: BYU wins 94-92

Key Player: Richie Saunders, BYU

BYU's offensive efficiency and momentum make them a dangerous opponent, with Richie Saunders likely leading the charge against Alabama.

(2) Tennessee Volunteers vs. (3) Kentucky Wildcats

Prediction: Tennessee wins 73-69

Key Player: Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

Despite Kentucky's previous victories over Tennessee, the Volunteers' guards, led by Chaz Lanier, will shine in this matchup.

(1) Duke Blue Devils vs. (4) Arizona Wildcats

Prediction: Duke wins 84-76

Key Player: Cooper Flagg, Duke

Duke’s talent, especially freshman Cooper Flagg, will outmatch Arizona's defense, even with Caleb Love's potential for Arizona.

(1) Houston Cougars vs. (4) Purdue Boilermakers

Prediction: Houston wins 69-62

Key Player: J'Wan Roberts, Houston

Houston’s top-ranked defense, led by J'Wan Roberts, will be the key in stopping Purdue's offense, particularly their big men.

As the tournament heats up, expect thrilling matchups, key player performances, and dramatic moments as the Sweet 16 teams aim for glory.