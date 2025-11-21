Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch Wins Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok: Watch Video Here

Fatima Bosch from Mexico has won the Miss Universe 2025 title.

The event took place in Bangkok.

She is 25 years old and was crowned by last year’s winner, Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark.

Emotional Crowning Moment

The official Miss Universe page shared the video of the crowning.

Bosch looked emotional and surprised as she was announced the winner.

Final Placements

Here are the top results of the pageant:

Winner: Miss Mexico

1st Runner-Up: Miss Thailand

2nd Runner-Up: Miss Venezuela

3rd Runner-Up: Miss Philippines











