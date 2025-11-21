Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch Wins Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok: Watch Video Here
She is 25 years old and was crowned by last year’s winner, Victoria Kjær Theilvig from Denmark.
Emotional Crowning Moment
The official Miss Universe page shared the video of the crowning.
Bosch looked emotional and surprised as she was announced the winner.
Final Placements
Here are the top results of the pageant:
Winner: Miss Mexico
1st Runner-Up: Miss Thailand
2nd Runner-Up: Miss Venezuela
3rd Runner-Up: Miss Philippines