Miss Universe 2025 Scandal: Contestants Walk Out After Director Calls Miss Mexico “Dumb”; Latter Issues Apology

The buildup to the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand took a dramatic turn when a controversial incident at a pre-pageant sash ceremony sparked a major walk-out and public outrage. The altercation began when Nawat Itsaragrisil, Thai pageant executive, publicly berated Fátima Bosch, Miss Mexico, during a live-streamed event, calling her a “dumbhead” after accusing her of not promoting the host country properly.

As per multiple media reports, he questioned her absence from a sponsor shoot earlier in the day and asked her to stand and explain herself on camera. During the exchange, Nawat was heard calling her “dumb,” and after Bosch objected to his remarks, he reportedly called for “security.”

Bosch, standing up to the rebuke, responded with dignity, saying, “Because I have a voice,” and called out the lack of respect shown to her as a woman. The moment triggered an immediate reaction: reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig and more than a dozen other contestants walked out in solidarity.

In response to the backlash, the Miss Universe Organization condemned the action but didn't really issue a direct apology to Miss Mexico, which also irked the netizens.

Following this, Itsaragrisil has now issued a public apology, acknowledging the discomfort caused and expressing regret to those affected. He was seen shedding tears during the press briefing.

He said in Thai, “If anyone feels bad, uncomfortable, or affected, I apologize to everyone. I especially apologize to the girls who were present—around 75 of them.”

The controversy raises broader questions about respect, dignity and power dynamics in pageant culture and puts a spotlight on how participants expect to be treated in global competitions. As the November 21 finale approaches, eyes will not only be on the crowning moment but also on how the organization handles the aftermath of this scandal.