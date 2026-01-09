‘Modi Didn’t Make The Call’: Trump Aide Claims Missed Phone Call Derailed India–US Trade Deal

A senior aide to US President Donald Trump has offered a fresh explanation for why a proposed trade agreement between India and the United States failed to materialise, despite advanced negotiations. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that an agreement was largely in place but could not be finalised because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not personally reach out to President Trump.

Speaking on a podcast, Lutnick recalled that he had arranged the framework of the deal but insisted that a direct call from Modi to Trump was necessary to close it. According to him, New Delhi was hesitant, and the call never came, which ultimately stalled the process. He added that while India and the US were close to signing the agreement, India ended up being “on the wrong side of the see-saw”.

Lutnick also noted that the United States went on to conclude trade agreements with countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, even though the India deal was expected to be completed before those. He said negotiations with India were conducted at a higher level and were nearly wrapped up ahead of others.

The remarks come amid renewed tensions over trade, with President Trump recently warning of a possible increase in tariffs on Indian goods if New Delhi does not cooperate with Washington on issues related to Russian oil imports. Trump has previously indicated that tariffs could be raised quickly, even while describing Modi in positive terms.

The US had imposed steep tariffs on India last year, citing its energy trade with Russia. India, however, has consistently maintained that its energy purchases are driven by market conditions and domestic needs. Indian officials have reiterated that while discussions with the US are ongoing, New Delhi will not negotiate under pressure or artificial deadlines.

Concerns have also emerged over the possibility of even higher tariffs, following reports that Trump has backed a proposed Russia sanctions bill in the US Senate. The legislation seeks to sharply increase duties on countries that continue trading in Russian-origin energy products, potentially exposing India to significantly higher tariffs if enacted.