Mojtaba Khamenei Escapes Israeli Strike That Killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Report

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reported to have narrowly escaped death during an Israeli missile strike that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after stepping out of their Tehran residence just moments before the attack.

According to reports citing leaked audio from an internal Iranian meeting, the strike took place on February 28 as part of Operation Epic Fury, targeting the compound of the longtime Iranian leader in Tehran. The attack reportedly killed several senior officials and family members.

In the leaked recording, a senior official stated that Mojtaba had been inside the building with his father shortly before the missiles hit but stepped outside briefly, which ultimately saved his life. Within moments, multiple missiles struck the compound, including sections of the residence where family members were present.

The attack is said to have caused massive destruction, killing top military figures and relatives. While Mojtaba Khamenei reportedly sustained only a minor leg injury, his wife was killed in the strike. Other family members were said to have survived.

The reports have triggered widespread speculation about Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition, especially as he has not appeared publicly since the incident. Some unverified claims suggest serious injuries, though these have not been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump stated that US officials remain uncertain about Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition, with conflicting reports ranging from severe injury to possible death.