Mongolia celebrates nomadic heritage, Mazaalai conservation at winter tourism festivals

Ulan Bator : A cultural festival designed to boost winter tourism and highlight Mongolia's rich nomadic heritage is currently underway in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia.

The 'Mongols' Winter Festival, co-organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth, along with other partners, began on Sunday at the National Park in Ulan Bator and will run until February 22.

Visitors to the festival can immerse themselves in the traditions and customs associated with Mongolia's Lunar New Year, also known locally as the White Moon Festival. They can experience traditional cuisine, national costumes, and the daily lifestyle of nomadic Mongolians. The festival will also feature various activities, including winter sports competitions and cultural performances, providing a unique glimpse into Mongolia's vibrant cultural heritage.

Running concurrently with the nomadic festival is the second edition of the annual international ice and snow festival, Mazaalai. Also held at the National Park, this festival aims to promote awareness of the critically endangered Gobi bear (Mazaalai) and attract more domestic and international tourists, according to the ministry.

Competitors from around 10 countries, including Mongolia, China, Russia, the United States and Malaysia, are participating in the festival by carving ice and snow sculptures under the theme 'Welcome to Mongolia', Xinhua news agency reported.

Tourism is considered a key sector in Mongolia's strategy to diversify its economy, which has long depended on its export-driven mining industry. As part of this effort, the government has declared 2023-2028 as the 'Years to Visit Mongolia', with the goal of attracting at least one million foreign tourists annually.

In 2024, Mongolia welcomed a record 727,400 foreign tourists, the highest number in the country's tourism history.