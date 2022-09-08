Mongolian Prez gifts horse to Rajnath Singh

Ulaanbaatar: Rajnath Singh, the first Indian Defence Minister to visit Mongolia, was gifted a majestic horse by President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Wednesday, seven years after PM Narendra Modi received a similar gift from the leadership of this country.

"A special gift from our special friends in Mongolia. I have named this magnificent beauty, 'Tejas'. Thank you, President Khurelsukh. Thank you Mongolia," Singh tweeted on Wednesday along with pictures of the white horse. In one of the pictures, Singh is seen admiring the seven-year-old horse of Mongol breed while in another he is holding a framed picture of the equine gift.

An official source in Delhi said that the horse will not be brought to India. "It's a symbolic gift. The horse will remain in Mongolia," the source said.