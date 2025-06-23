More than 50 fighter jets attacked military targets in Tehran: Israel

Tel Aviv: The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday announced that its Air Force fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck key command centres and assets belonging to Iran's internal security forces and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran.

"More than 50 fighter jets attacked military targets in Tehran in the latest wave of attacks, and as part of the IDF's extensive operations to damage the Iranian regime's military capabilities, Air Force fighter jets, under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate, attacked Iranian regime military headquarters, missile and radar production sites, and missile storage infrastructure in the Tehran area of Iran," the IDF stated.

The IDF said that it has attacked a number of military headquarters of the Iranian regime, including the "Tharallah" headquarters, the general headquarters under the Revolutionary Guards, which is designed to protect Tehran from security threats, including internal threats. In addition, the "Sayed Al-Shahada" Brigade, which is also subordinate to the Revolutionary Guards, and is responsible for defending the homeland, was also attacked.

According to the IDF, it has intensified its attacks on the Iranian regime's military capabilities and will continue to act to maintain the security of the State of Israel.

As part of the strike, one of the IRGC's central armed bases of power, the Basij headquarters, was targetted. Alongside its other functions, the headquarters is known for enforcing the Islamic law and reporting civilians who violate these laws to the regime authorities.

The operation also hit the Alborz Corps, which is responsible for the security of several cities in the Tehran district from various threats and maintaining the regime's stability. The Israeli forces also targetted the Intelligence and General Security Police under the Internal Security Forces, which also form part of the Iranian regime's military forces.

Striking these targets harms the Iranian regime's military capabilities and its ability to impose control, as these command centres have a significant military effect.

The IDF further stated that it struck six regime airports across western, central, and eastern Iran, destroying runways, underground hangars, refueling aircraft, F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft.

"The destroyed aircraft were meant to stop IAF jets. The IAF impaired takeoff capabilities from these airports, as well as the Iranian military's ability to operate its air force from them," the IDF stated.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed that Israel would press ahead with its operations. "Israel will continue to operate at full tilt in both Iran and Gaza," he said, vowing not to be "dragged into a war of attrition."

"We will not stop this historic operation before we achieve our goals," Netanyahu stated.

Several reports also cited that, a day after US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, the Iranian parliament has voted in support of closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil transit chokepoints. Any final decision on retaliation, however, rests with the country's Supreme National Security Council.