Mother of all deals: EU chief on India trade deal at Davos

Davos: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the EU is close to finalising a free trade agreement with India, though final negotiations are ongoing.

"There is still work to do, but we stand on the verge of a historic trade agreement, some call it the mother of all deals," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

This pact would unite 2 billion people, representing nearly a quarter of global GDP, as part of EU efforts to diversify trade partnerships.

Her statement comes ahead of the scheduled India-EU summit in New Delhi on January 27, 2026. The European Union President will also be the Chief guest at the 77th Republic Day celebration on January 26, 2026.

Leyen’s statement also highlights the efforts to decrease the dependency on the United States of America with the US President’s continuous tariff jabs.

Earlier this month, US President Trump slapped 10% tariff on selected European countries, including Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the UK, in a push to acquire Greenland.