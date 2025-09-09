Murdoch Family Deal Gives Lachlan Greater Control Over Fox and Wall Street Journal Empire

Murdoch family deal secures Rupert Murdoch’s eldest child, Lachlan Murdoch as the successor, who will take control of the family’s holdings including Lachlan Murdoch Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

The announcement made on Monday, September 8, 2025, ends years of speculation about the succession in the Murdoch family following the death its patriarch.

Settlement Details

Under the deal, Rupert’s other children – James and Elisabeth Murdoch and Prudence MacLeod – will divest themselves of their holdings. Those assets include about 16.9 million Fox Class B shares and 14.2 million News Corp Class B shares. The New York Times reports that while the exact numbers are not disclosed, each brother or sister could earn around $1.1 billion.

Fox News ownership will be completed within the next six-months, giving Lachlan complete control over the business.

Create a new trust

A new trust will consolidate future family interests. The trust, valued at $3.3billion, will benefit Lachlan Murdoch control and his half-sisters Grace and Chloe Murdoch. The trust holding Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Deng Murdoch’s daughters as beneficiaries will continue to hold all of the family’s shares in Fox and News Corp.

Fox or News Corp have not commented on the exact amount of money distributed, nor the value.

The Battle for Control

This agreement comes after a bitter struggle within the company that spilled over into court last summer. In Reno, Nevada, a Reno courtroom was asked to decide on the future Rupert Murdoch’s empire. This includes television, publishing and digital media.

Rupert Murdoch (now 94) had tried to change the family trust in order to ensure Lachlan would control Fox and News Corp following his death. The New York Times obtained court documents that revealed the bitter succession fight, which split the Murdoch family.

A new Chapter

With this latest agreement, Lachlan Murdoch has decisively moved to take control of the family empire, ending the public feud and ensuring the long-term stability of one of the world’s most powerful media dynasties.







