Musk, Trump, Prince Andrew & Bill Clinton: Epstein files reveal hidden ties

New York: A massive tranche of three million pages of previously sealed Jeffrey Epstein documents has brought elite figures back into the spotlight. Some of the people named always maintained that they barely knew him; many others stated that they were repulsed by him from the start.

The latest files, including emails, letters and travel records, revealed Epstein kept close ties with Hollywood stars, politicians, and industry leaders, even after he had been convicted of sex crimes in 2008.

Elon Musk, Howard Lutnick, and Richard Branson are among those now under scrutiny.

The documents show Musk exchanging a handful of emails with Epstein over the years about potential travel or social events. One email even mentions a part of Epstein’s private island. Last year, Musk claimed he never visited Epstein’s island and even posted on social media that the serial sex offender tried to get him to go to his infamous place, but he refused.

The files, though, suggest that in November 2012, Musk seemed curious about the island, sending Epstein an email asking, “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?” After the documents came out, Musk clarified on social media that he only had a few emails with Epstein and has repeatedly denied visiting his island, or flying on his private plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express”.

He also said that some of the emails could be misinterpreted and used by people trying to damage his reputation. “I was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name,” he added