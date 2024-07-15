Myanmar exports over 500 tonnes of honey in April-June

Yangon: Myanmar exported 584 tonnes of honey worth about 876,000 US dollars in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25 starting April, according to the Livestock Breeding and Veterinary Department under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation on Monday.

This figure marks a slight decrease from over 600 tonnes exported during the same period last year, U Maung Tint, deputy director of the department's apiculture division told Xinhua news agency.

The Southeast Asian country exported 162 tonnes of honey in April, 366 tonnes in May, and 56 tonnes in June, he said.

The honey was mainly shipped to Japan, China and Germany, he added.

In fiscal year 2023-24, Myanmar's total honey exports exceeded 2,000 tonnes.