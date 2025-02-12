NASA and SpaceX Advance Crew Rotation Schedule for ISS Mission

NASA and SpaceX are expediting the schedule for upcoming crew rotation missions to and from the International Space Station (ISS), advancing the launch and return timelines. This shift aims to facilitate the return of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been at the station since last year.

NASA announced late Tuesday that the Crew-10 mission is now scheduled for liftoff on March 12, contingent on mission preparedness and the agency’s final flight certification process. Initially planned for late March, the accelerated launch timeline follows adjustments made by mission management.

Crew-9, which includes Williams, Wilmore, NASA astronaut Nick Hague, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, is expected to return to Earth after a brief handover period with Crew-10 upon their arrival.

The Crew-10 mission will transport NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov to the ISS. Instead of a newly manufactured Dragon spacecraft, as previously intended, the mission will now utilize Endurance, a previously flown Dragon capsule. Joint NASA and SpaceX teams are finalizing evaluations to ensure the spacecraft aligns with safety and certification standards under the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

The change in schedule comes amid growing calls for the return of Williams and Wilmore, whose extended stay in space resulted from technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which transported them to the ISS in June last year. SpaceX had already been designated to handle their return as part of the Crew-9 mission, but concerns over their prolonged stay gained public attention after former U.S. President Donald Trump urged SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to expedite their return.

Musk, in response, characterized the astronauts’ situation as “unfortunate,” highlightingthe need for a swift resolution. NASA continues to coordinate with SpaceX to ensure the safe return of Crew-9 while maintaining operational timelines for Crew-10’s arrival.