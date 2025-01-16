NASA Astronaut Suni Williams Steps Out for Spacewalk After 7 Months in Orbit

After spending seven months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), NASA astronaut Suni Williams finally stepped out for her first spacewalk on Thursday. Williams, who serves as the commander of the ISS, conducted much-needed outdoor repair work alongside fellow astronaut Nick Hague.

Williams and Butch Wilmore launched aboard Boeing's new Starliner capsule in June 2024, expecting to return after a weeklong test flight. However, delays caused by issues with the Starliner capsule led to a much longer stay on the space station. The spacecraft’s return was delayed, and NASA eventually ordered an empty return for the capsule. Further delays in SpaceX’s launch schedule meant that Williams and Wilmore will not return until late March or early April, marking a 10-month stay instead of their initially planned week-long mission.

This NASA astronaut spacewalk was the first since a previous mission was aborted in the summer of 2024 due to water leakage in an astronaut's suit cooling loop. NASA's spacewalk mission update clarified that this issue had been resolved, allowing the astronauts to proceed safely with their work.

Williams' spacewalk on Thursday marked her eighth during her time aboard the ISS, where she has previously spent extended periods. It was a highly anticipated event, as it marked the return of a NASA astronaut spacewalk after months in orbit without such activities.

As part of the mission, Williams and Hague took on important repairs. The mission continues to highlight the challenges of long-duration space missions and the dedication of astronauts like Williams, who had been in orbit for far longer than initially planned.

