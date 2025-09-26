NATO Chief Links Trump’s India Tariffs To Russia, Says Modi presses Putin On Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has drawn a striking connection between Donald Trump’s new tariff measures on India and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, suggesting that economic tensions may have geopolitical spillovers.

According to Rutte, Trump’s protectionist push—imposing fresh tariffs on Indian goods—has added to the strain on New Delhi’s trade outlook. But beyond economics, the NATO chief argued, the move could indirectly affect Russia. His reasoning is that Moscow’s long-term strategy depends heavily on sustaining global partnerships, and when major economies like India come under economic pressure from the U.S., the ripple effects are felt by Russia too.

Rutte revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the Ukraine issue directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent exchanges. India, while maintaining strong ties with Moscow, has also positioned itself as a voice for peace, repeatedly calling for dialogue and diplomacy. The NATO secretary-general underlined that Modi’s engagement with Putin shows India’s intent to seek clarity on Russia’s plans for the war and its broader consequences for global stability.

The statement comes at a sensitive time when India is balancing its economic interests with the U.S. and Europe while also preserving its strategic partnership with Russia. Analysts suggest that Trump’s tariff move could complicate New Delhi’s choices, forcing it to rethink trade and diplomatic strategies amid heightened global polarization.

Rutte also reiterated NATO’s stance that any weakening of international trade cooperation ultimately benefits Russia and China, as divisions among democratic nations open up fresh opportunities for authoritarian powers.