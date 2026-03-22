Nearly 200 people injured in Iranian strikes in Israel's Dimona, Arad

Nearly 200 people were injured in Iranian strikes in Israel's Dimona and Arad, with 11 of them seriously injured, according to medics, after Israeli air defences did not intercept at least two ballistic missiles, local media reported on Sunday.

After the strikes, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt General Eyal Zamir announced that Israel will continue to fight Iran's enemies on "all fronts." Later, the IDF said that the Air Force was carrying out strikes in Tehran targeting Iran's infrastructure.

Those seriously injured in the strikes in the south were a 12-year-old boy suffering from shrapnel injuries due to a strike in Dimona and a five-year-old girl in the subsequent strike in Ranad. The missiles were fired amid continuous Iranian attacks on the Dimona area on Saturday, The Times of Israel reported.

Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheba said it provided treatment to 175 people injured in the attacks on Arad and Dimona.

In addition to the boy listed in serious condition from the Dimona strike, a woman in her 30s was moderately injured by glass shards and another 31 people were treated for light injuries in the city, the Magen David Adom emergency service said, The Times of Israel reported. The injuries were primarily caused by shrapnel or sustained while running for shelter. Another 14 people, who were injured, were provided treatment for acute anxiety.

The ambulance service released a video of a residential building ablaze in the town.