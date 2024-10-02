  • Menu
Nepal disasters: Death toll reaches 224, huge loss estimated

As many as 224 people were confirmed dead in Nepal and properties worth over 17 billion Nepali Rupees ($127 million) were damaged in recent floods and landslides.

A total of 158 people were injured and 24 others remained missing, said the government's Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal by Tuesday.

Addressing a press meeting, Aryal said that 30,700 security personnel had been mobilised for the search and rescue operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The search and rescue efforts would end in two days, Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli said at the press meeting, adding that over 4,000 victims had been rescued.

Oli acknowledged that the government had not anticipated such widespread devastation from the disasters spelt by continuous monsoon rains on Friday and Saturday.

A three-day national mourning started on Tuesday, with national flags lowered at half-mast.

