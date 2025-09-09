Nepal on the Brink: PM Oli Resigns Amid Gen Z Fury & Surging Dissent

September 9, 2025 | Kathmandu- In a dramatic turn of events, Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned, succumbing to mounting pressure from nationwide protests triggered by a sweeping social media ban and revelations of systemic corruption. His departure marks a watershed moment in the Himalayan nation’s turbulent political landscape.

The Unrest That Brought a Government Down

The unrest initially ignited over a government-imposed ban on 26 social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X, requiring them to register locally under new legislation.

This move, perceived as authoritarian censorship, prompted Gen Z-led demonstrations across Kathmandu that soon escalated into violent clashes. At least 19 protesters were killed, hundreds more injured, and demonstrators resorted to torching properties and storming government premises.

Homes of key political figures including Prime Minister Oli, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, and even the President and former premiers were vandalized or set ablaze. Amid this turmoil, the Home Minister resigned, and an investigation into the deaths was initiated.

Rage Against Corruption

In an emergency cabinet meeting, the government lifted the social media ban, aiming to defuse the crisis. However, the move proved insufficient as public unrest persisted, and demands for justice and accountability deepened.

Emphasising that even as the ban catalyzed the protests, anger ran deeper, masked under slogans like “Stop corruption, not social media.” Gen Z protesters retorted to the nation's economic stagnation and political nepotism. Viral campaigns with hashtags like #NepoKids, #NepoBabies, and #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal questioned how the children of the elite live in luxury, funded by corrupt politics, while most youths face scarce opportunities and migration.

The Fall of a Leader

Hours before his resignation, the demonstrators demanded accountability for Monday's fatalities. Faced with surging dissent and political instability, PM Oli tendered his immediate resignation. Reports indicate that the military chief played a key role, implying that the army would intervene only if Oli vacated office, further signaling the fragility of Nepal’s political order.

An all-party meeting is expected to convene shortly to determine the country’s future leadership transition. Earlier, the government had launched an investigation into the protests, with a report due within 15 days, and announced compensation for the families of the victims and medical care for the wounded.

KP Oli Likely to Flee to Dubai

Amidst the unrest, sources indicate that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is considering leaving the country.

According to reports from India Today, Oli is exploring the option of traveling to Dubai citing health concerns, and a private airline has been put on standby.