Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Amid Ongoing Gaza and Lebanon Conflicts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday, citing a loss of trust in his handling of military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Netanyahu appointed his ally, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, as the new defense minister, and named Gideon Saar as the new foreign minister.

The two men, both members of the right-wing Likud party, have clashed for months over the direction of Israel’s 13-month-long war with Hamas in Gaza.

Though many had speculated that Netanyahu might eventually dismiss Gallant, the timing of the move came as a surprise, particularly with the U.S. presidential election dominating global attention.

Gallant, a former general with 35 years of military service, had been an important point of contact for Washington throughout the conflict.

The shake-up follows new developments in Israel’s military operations in both Gaza and Lebanon.

Israeli forces are fighting Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, following the deaths of key commanders from both groups.

Israel is also preparing for possible retaliation from Iran after airstrikes on October 26.

Netanyahu explained in a statement that the differences between him and Gallant had escalated into a “crisis of trust,” making it impossible for them to continue working together. “The gaps kept widening, and they became public,” Netanyahu said.“Even worse, our enemies exploited this situation for their own gain.”