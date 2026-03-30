New Footage Shows Final Moments Of Deadly Mid-Air Crash Between American Airlines Jet And Black Hawk Helicopter

A video has emerged revealing the final moments of one of the deadliest aviation disasters in the United States, showing a mid-air collision between an American Airlines regional aircraft and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter.

The incident occurred near Reagan Washington National Airport as the passenger jet was preparing to land. The footage, aired by a television programme, captures the critical seconds leading up to the crash, offering a clearer view of how the tragedy unfolded.

New footage released by 60 Minutes shows last year’s mid-air collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C.



The crash, which occurred on January 29, 2025, killed 67 people, including 64 on the… pic.twitter.com/sGHKn1qF6M — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 30, 2026

The accident took place on the night of January 29, 2025, at around 9 pm Eastern Time. The flight, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, collided with the helicopter while approaching the runway. Authorities later confirmed that the helicopter was conducting a training mission at the time.

A total of 67 people lost their lives in the crash, including 64 passengers and crew members on board the aircraft and three personnel aboard the helicopter.

Emergency teams quickly launched rescue operations in the nearby Potomac River, where the wreckage fell. However, the efforts turned into recovery operations as no survivors were found.

Eyewitnesses described a dramatic scene in the sky, with one person recalling seeing sparks trailing from the aircraft, resembling a firework before impact. Videos from residents showed emergency crews working overnight, highlighting the scale of the response.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration. Investigators are examining flight paths, communication logs, and technical data to understand how the two aircraft came into contact in controlled airspace.

Following the incident, American Airlines set up support systems for victims’ families, including helplines and online assistance, as authorities continue to search for answers behind the tragic crash.