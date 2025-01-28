New H5N9 Bird Flu Strain Confirmed in the U.S.: What You Need to Know

A commercial duck farm in California was the site of the first American detection of the novel H5N9 strain of avian flu. Following the discovery on January 13, 119,000 ducks were killed to contain the spread. Health officials are closely monitoring the situation because the H5N1 strain, which is also present at the farm, is still spreading across the country.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) reports that this is the first time the H5N9 virus has been identified in poultry in the United States. The cause of the outbreak is yet unknown. Experts are particularly worried about the possibility that these bird flu viruses could develop into a human-transmittable form, even though H5N1 has long been an issue.

In response to the outbreak, U.S. animal health authorities have stepped up surveillance and are conducting extensive investigations to better understand the virus's propagation.

This new strain of bird flu coincides with mounting concern over the United States' plan to withdraw from the World Health Organisation (WHO). The United States is essential to international health efforts, particularly during emergencies, as the largest donor to WHO. Experts say the pullout could make it harder to coordinate international efforts to monitor and control outbreaks like avian flu, which has already sparked worries about potential mutations that could endanger human health.

There have been reports of 67 cases of avian flu in the United States to date, including one death in early January. There is currently no proof of human-to-human transmission; instead, the majority of these instances were associated with direct contact with sick animals. Experts have warned that if a person has seasonal flu and avian flu at the same time, there is a chance that the virus will change into a variant that can spread from person to person, which might lead to a more serious health emergency.

Concerns about global health monitoring and data sharing are growing as a result of the United States' withdrawal from WHO. Concern has been voiced by the WHO, which has described the situation as "a concern for global health."