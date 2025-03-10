NFL Free Agency 2025: Key Signings, Updates, and Rumors During Legal Tampering Period

Live
The NFL offseason is officially underway, and the countdown to the new league year is ticking down. At 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, the NFL will usher in a new season, marking the start of free agency. While some big-name players will finalize their deals when the clock strikes, the legal tampering period gives us a sneak peek into the future moves of the league's stars.
Starting at noon ET on Monday, the legal tampering period allows players to negotiate with teams before officially signing on Wednesday. During this time, clubs and players can finalize terms, but official contracts won’t be signed until the official start of the new league year.
NFL Free Agency: Latest News, Signings, and Updates
Khalil Mack Stays with Chargers
Date: March 10
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
Khalil Mack, a key piece of the Chargers' defense, avoided free agency by securing a one-year, $18 million deal with the team. The contract is fully guaranteed, keeping the veteran pass rusher with Los Angeles for another season.
Steelers Place Second-Round Tender on RB Jaylen Warren
Date: March 10
Source: NFL Network's Tom Pelissero
The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed a second-round tender on running back Jaylen Warren, who has become an integral part of their backfield. The tender is worth $5.346 million, and should another team offer Warren a contract, Pittsburgh would receive a second-round pick in return.
Panthers Make Jaycee Horn Highest-Paid DB in NFL History
Date: March 10
Source: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport
The Carolina Panthers made a big move to secure their star cornerback, Jaycee Horn, with a four-year, $100 million extension. Horn’s contract includes $70 million in guarantees and makes him the highest-paid defensive back in the league. He earned career-high stats last season, including 68 tackles and two sacks.
Falcons Part Ways with DT Grady Jarrett
Date: March 10
Source: NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport
After 10 years with the Falcons, two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will be released. The 32-year-old, who made 36.5 sacks over his career in Atlanta, recorded 53 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season. The move signals a shift in the Falcons’ defensive lineup.
Aaron Rodgers’ Next Destination? Steelers, Giants, or Vikings?
Date: March 10
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
As free agency approaches, Aaron Rodgers' future remains a hot topic. According to Schefter, the Steelers and Giants are leading the race for the veteran QB, although the Vikings remain a potential (albeit unlikely) option. His decision may hinge on whether the Steelers can secure a deal with another veteran QB, like Russell Wilson.
TE Evan Engram Visiting Broncos
Date: March 10
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
After the Jaguars parted ways with tight end Evan Engram, the 29-year-old pass catcher is drawing interest from multiple teams, including a visit to the Denver Broncos. Engram is coming off a solid 2024 season, with 47 catches for 365 yards and a touchdown in nine games.
Broncos Lock in DT D.J. Jones with Three-Year Deal
Date: March 10
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
The Denver Broncos have re-signed defensive tackle D.J. Jones to a three-year, $39 million deal. The contract includes $26 million in guarantees and will keep Jones on the defensive line, where he posted 42 tackles and one sack last season.
Justin Fields Holding Out for Jets' Offer
Date: March 10
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
Free-agent quarterback Justin Fields has reportedly been in talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers but is waiting to see what the New York Jets offer before making a final decision. Fields, 26, is a coveted commodity as teams look to strengthen their QB rosters ahead of the 2025 season.
Patriots Trade DT Davon Godchaux to Saints
Date: March 10
Source: ESPN's Adam Schefter
The New England Patriots have traded defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick. Godchaux, who recorded 67 tackles in 2024, spent four seasons with the Patriots but will now join the Saints’ defensive line.
Falcons Extend LT Jake Matthews
Date: March 9
Source: NFL Network's Mike Garafolo
The Atlanta Falcons have signed left tackle Jake Matthews to a two-year, $45 million extension. The deal includes $38 million in guarantees, ensuring Matthews stays as the cornerstone of the Falcons' offensive line.
Steelers Acquire WR DK Metcalf in Trade with Seahawks
Date: March 9
Source: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero
The Steelers pulled off a blockbuster trade, acquiring wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seahawks. In exchange, Pittsburgh sent a second-round pick and swapped sixth- and seventh-round selections with Seattle. Metcalf signed a five-year, $150 million extension as part of the deal.
Josh Allen Signs Record $330 Million Deal with Bills
Date: March 9
Source: USA TODAY's Tyler Dragon
After a stellar MVP season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has signed a record-breaking six-year, $330 million extension. The deal, which includes a jaw-dropping $250 million in guarantees, ensures Allen will remain with the Bills through the 2030 season.
Patriots Secure Edge Rusher Harold Landry with Three-Year Deal
Date: March 9
Source: NFL Network's Tom Pelissero
The New England Patriots bolstered their pass rush by signing Harold Landry to a three-year contract worth up to $48 million, with $26 million guaranteed. Landry, who had 71 tackles and nine sacks for the Tennessee Titans last season, returns to his hometown to help the Patriots’ defense.
Rams Sign WR Davante Adams to Two-Year Contract
Date: March 9
Source: Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Davante Adams is heading west after being released by the Jets. The 32-year-old has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $46 million with the Los Angeles Rams. Adams will play a key role alongside Puka Nacua, replacing Cooper Kupp, who is expected to be moved during the offseason.
Best Available Free Agents
Here are some of the top free agents still on the market ahead of the official start of free agency:
Jevon Holland, Safety
Chris Godwin, Wide Receiver
D.J. Reed, Cornerback
Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver
Khalil Mack, Edge Rusher
Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver
Sam Darnold, Quarterback
Josh Sweat, Edge Rusher
Haason Reddick, Edge Rusher
Justin Reid, Safety