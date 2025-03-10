Nicole Kidman Wows at SXSW Premiere of Thriller 'Holland'

Nicole Kidman turned heads at the premiere of her new thriller, Holland, at the SXSW festival on Sunday. The 57-year-old actress dazzled in a striking black-striped dress from Fendi's 2008 collection, paired with her hair styled in a high ponytail, making a bold fashion statement.

In Holland, set to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting March 27, Kidman portrays Nancy, the seemingly perfect wife of Fred Vandergroot (Matthew Macfadyen) in the picturesque town of Holland, Michigan. However, Nancy’s idyllic life is shattered when she uncovers a devastating secret, with help from her colleague, played by Gael García Bernal.

Kidman shared her excitement about the role, saying at the premiere, “This is a character role, and that's what I loved about it. Everything was so defined—the accent, the look—every detail.” She also credited costume designer Susan Lyall for her meticulous research, which included diving into high school yearbooks and JCPenney catalogs from the 2000s to create the perfect look for the film.

Director Mimi Cave highlighted the tension of the era, pointing out how the lack of modern technology, like smartphones, adds to the suspense. “There's a tension in the time that that adds,” Cave explained. “It gives my actors more to play with and adds a nostalgic vibe.”

Kidman praised Cave’s precise direction, noting, “She knew exactly what she wanted. It was fun to create characters in a slightly heightened reality and take the audience on a twisty, crazy wild ride.” As the film unfolds, Kidman teased, “It starts out one way, and you go, ‘Huh?’”