- Haryana launches scheme to give 5,000 jobs
- Vizhinjam Port to help put India on top of global maritime map: Sarbananda Sonowal
- Indian Railways adds 92 general coaches in 46 trains to ‘benefit’ common man
- Sanctions on Syria weigh heavily on ordinary people: UN report
- Niger plans to vaccinate nearly 7 million children against Poliomyelitis
- Sleep duration can make diabetics more vulnerable to blood vessel damage: Study
- Chennithala to Youth Cong: Don’t be slack after LS victory, work for Maha Assembly polls
- 35 BLOs suspended in Gurugram for negligence in election work
- James Anderson retires from Test cricket; terms it ‘best job in the world’
- 'You are England cricket,’ says Nasser Hussain in emotional farewell message for Jimmy Anderson
The Nigerien government launched a vast five-day polio vaccination campaign in Niamey, the capital of Niger, Thursday, targeting nearly seven million children living in the national territory.
At the launch of these national vaccination days, Minister of Health Garba Hakimi indicated that there are precisely 6,842,491 children under the age of five affected by the campaign which ends Monday.
At the launch of these national vaccination days, Minister of Health Garba Hakimi indicated that there are precisely 6,842,491 children under the age of five affected by the campaign which ends Monday.
He urged local, administrative, customary and religious authorities to become more involved in the operation, reports Xinhua news agency.
"To do this, all means of information will be used to convey the message relating to this vaccination campaign," he declared.
Poliomyelitis or polio is a viral disease that causes irreversible paralysis and can be fatal in some cases.