No Pakistani medicines to be sold in Afghanistan after Feb 9

New Delhi: In what may further escalate Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions, Kabul on Wednesday announced that medicines imported from the neighbouring country will not be sold after February 9, urging traders to complete all related commercial transactions before the deadline, according to reports.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) has stated that only 19 days remain before an earlier decision to this effect becomes operative, after which medicines imported from Pakistan will not be processed under any circumstances, reported Kabul’s Pajhwok news, adding that traders have been urged to finalise all pending transactions within this period.

On November 13, 2025, MoF had declared that medicines imported from Pakistan would not be processed through customs after three months, following a directive from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, it added.

Ground reports suggest that with Afghanistan-Pakistan trade routes being closed since late last year, markets in both countries are experiencing severe fluctuations and unprecedented price hikes.

Since the two countries signed an understanding for a truce following a fierce firefight that erupted on October 11, the neighbours have failed to reach a consensus on the modalities.

The Durand Line, drawn by the British during their occupation of India, has been a subject of contention between Kabul and has witnessed several skirmishes at multiple fronts along the 2,600 km border.

The landlocked country of Afghanistan depends heavily on trade through the border gates, which gives it access to Karachi and Gwadar ports in Pakistan for sending goods to other countries. The other business route goes through the Iranian border to its West.

This announcement is set to further escalate the volatility amidst souring relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

Approximately three months ago, Taliban forces had launched an offensive across the restive border. Kabul claimed it was retaliation after Pakistani forces carried out air raids allegedly into Afghan territory.

Several rounds of negotiations initiated by regional mediators have failed to update and implement a ceasefire agreement between the friend-turned-enemy neighbours.

Talks were held between Kabul and Islamabad multiple times in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, but failed to produce any tangible results.

Wednesday’s Pajhwok report quoted Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid saying that the lack of cooperation and irresponsible conduct by the Pakistani delegation hindered the success of the talks in Turkey, despite Afghanistan’s goodwill and efforts by its mediators.

Meanwhile, on November 12 last year, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, called on traders and industrialists to explore alternative trade routes instead of relying on Pakistan.

He warned that Kabul would not address any problems arising from continued dependence on Pakistani routes. Baradar alleged that Islamabad had repeatedly closed trade routes and politicised commercial matters, leading to significant losses for traders and industries in both countries, which ultimately forced the Afghan government to take this decision.



