- Paramita students selected for national Kala Utsav competitions
- Kavitha demands immediate compensation for flood victims
- Launch service resumes from Somasila to Srisailam
- 11 candidates selected for Rajahmundry training prog
- Ghana invites Singareni to invest in mining sector
- Sakhi team rescues mentally unstable woman
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th November 2025
- CM Revanth Reddy lauds stalwart leaders in united AP for Hyderabad's development
- Here's why morning exercise feels so hard
- Reform and role: Telangana’s structural dilemma in education policy
No US govt official will attend G20 in S Africa: Trump
New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump said it is a “total disgrace” that the G20 will be held in South Africa later this month, announcing that no American official will attend the Summit as long as "human rights abuses" against the ethnic minority group of Afrikaners continue in the country. Earlier this week, Trump had announced that he would not be attending the G20 Summit in South Africa, as he questioned the country's membership in the grouping of major economies.
