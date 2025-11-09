No US govt official will attend G20 in S Africa: Trump

New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump said it is a “total disgrace” that the G20 will be held in South Africa later this month, announcing that no American official will attend the Summit as long as "human rights abuses" against the ethnic minority group of Afrikaners continue in the country. Earlier this week, Trump had announced that he would not be attending the G20 Summit in South Africa, as he questioned the country's membership in the grouping of major economies.