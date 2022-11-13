Nobel laureate awarded UK's royal Order of Merit

London: India-born Nobel laureate Professor Venki Ramakrishnan has been awarded the prestigious Order of Merit by Britain's King Charles III in recognition of his distinguished service to science.

The 70-year-old UK-based molecular biologist is among six appointments made to the historic order by the late Queen Elizabeth II before her death in September and the first to be appointed by Charles.

The Order of Merit is an exclusive mark of honour conferred by the British sovereign. "His Majesty The King has been pleased to make six new appointments to the Order of Merit.

Appointments to the Order are made in recognition of distinguished service to the armed forces, science, art, literature, or for the promotion of culture," Buckingham Palace said on Friday evening.