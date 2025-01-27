Noida Teen Discovers Asteroid, NASA to Let Him Name It After Verification

A Noida teen discovers an asteroid – a remarkable achievement that has earned recognition from NASA. The asteroid, provisionally named "2023 OG40," was identified as part of the International Asteroid Discovery Project (IADP). After NASA completes its verification process, which may take up to five years, NASA will allow the Noida teen to name the asteroid, giving him the rare opportunity to choose its permanent name.

Daksh Malik, a Class 9 student at Shiv Nadar School in Noida, has long been fascinated by space. “I’ve been fascinated with space…I used to watch all these documentaries on National Geographic about planets and the solar system. This is like a dream come true,” he said in an interview with The Print.

For over a year and a half, Daksh and two of his school friends participated in the asteroid-hunting initiative under the IADP. They were introduced to the project in 2022 when their school’s astronomy club shared an email about the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC), a citizen science program affiliated with NASA. Through this initiative, students and enthusiasts worldwide are given the chance to participate in asteroid discoveries for the U.S. space agency.

The IADP, conducted by STEM & Space in partnership with IASC, attracts more than 6,000 participants each year. However, only a select few, like Daksh, manage to discover new asteroids. NASA to verify asteroids found by Noida teen in the coming years, marking another significant achievement for young Indian space enthusiasts. According to the IASC website, Daksh is now one of six Indian students to have successfully discovered and named an asteroid. This asteroid discovery by an Indian teenager marks a major milestone in Indian student asteroid discovery news, showcasing the growing contributions of young Indians to space science.

This Indian teen asteroid discovery latest news highlights the global reach of IASC and the potential of young minds in space exploration. Daksh’s discovery places him among the distinguished few whose names will forever be linked to the cosmos once his asteroid is verified.

Following NASA verification of asteroid discovery, Daksh will have the honor of having an asteroid named by an Indian teen after NASA verification, cementing his place in the world of astronomy. This Noida boy asteroid discovery NASA accomplishment is a proud moment for India, and serves as a shining example of Noida student space achievement NASA.

As NASA allows a Noida teen to name an asteroid, Daksh Malik's young Indian discovers asteroid NASA confirmation story is expected to inspire many other students across the country to explore the exciting world of space science.