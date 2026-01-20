NORAD aircraft to arrive in Greenland for 'long-planned' activities

Ottawa: North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) said its aircraft will soon arrive at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland to support a series of "long-planned NORAD activities."

The aircraft will join other assets operating from bases in the continental United States and Canada, said NORAD on X, adding that the activities build on "the enduring defense cooperation" between the United States and Canada, as well as the Kingdom of Denmark, Xinhua news agency reported.

NORAD said the activity has been coordinated with Denmark and all supporting forces operate with the requisite diplomatic clearances, adding that the government of Greenland has been informed of the planned activities.

The command stated that it "routinely conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defense of North America" through one or all three regions -- Alaska, Canada and the continental United States.

Canadian media reported Sunday that a Royal Canadian Air Force contingent was already taking part in the NORAD exercise in Greenland, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was considering a deployment of additional forces to join Danish-led sovereignty exercises, which may involve drills focused on safeguarding the Arctic island's critical infrastructure.

Meawhile, European countries are hardening their stance amid growing condemnation across the continent after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries in an effort to advance his push to "take over" Greenland, prompting mounting calls for a tough, coordinated European response and for the bloc to deploy its full range of countermeasures.

In a social media post over the weekend, Trump said the United States would impose a 10-per cent tariff from February 1 on goods from eight European countries opposing his ambition to control Greenland. He warned the tariff rate would rise to 25 per cent on June 1 and remain in place until a deal is reached for the "complete and total purchase" of Greenland.