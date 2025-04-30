North Korea conducts first test-firing of new warship's weapons systems

North Korea has conducted its first test-firing of key weapons systems on the country's new destroyer, with leader Kim Jong-un calling for accelerating the navy's capabilities to stage nuclear attacks, state media reported Wednesday.

Under Kim's inspection, North Korea carried out the "combat application test" of weapons systems mounted on its new 5,000-ton destroyer named the Choe Hyon on Monday and Tuesday, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The North held a launching ceremony of the new multipurpose warship Friday, armed with weapons that it said will significantly enhance its naval operations. The destroyer is equipped with supersonic strategic cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles and other strike means.

North Korea conducted a test-firing of supersonic cruise missiles, strategic cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missiles and 127-millimetre ship-based automatic guns Monday, the KCNA said. A test of firing ship-to-ship tactical guided weapons, the ship's automatic guns, smoke and electronic jamming guns took place the following day.

The North's leader stressed the need to "perfect" the warship's weapons systems for integrated operations in a short span of time.

"It is important to establish a proactive and offensive defensive system on the premise of powerful attack capability," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

"The time has come to make a responsible option for accelerating the nuclear armament of the navy in order to defend the state and maritime sovereignty from the existing and future threat," the North's leader said, setting forth unspecified tasks for accomplishing such a goal.

North Korea has focused on strengthening its naval power in an effort to build a platform capable of delivering nuclear attacks from the sea.

At last week's launching ceremony, Kim called for building more warships of "Choe Hyon class" and larger cruisers, as well as various types of escort ships, next year and also developing "nuclear-powered submarines" in the future.

In March, the North unveiled what appears to be a nuclear-powered submarine under construction, with its leader warning that his country's maritime defence capability will be "fully" projected "in any necessary waters without limitation."

The supersonic cruise missile launched from the new destroyer bore resemblance to the Russian Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, while the installation of the phased array radar appears to be similar to that of Russian vessels, according to Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the People Power Party.

"It is highly likely that North Korea received up-to-date military technology from Russia in exchange for its troop dispatch," Yu said.

In back-to-back confirmations, North Korea and Russia recently acknowledged the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, in support of its war against Ukraine under a mutual defence treaty signed by their leaders in June last year.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service said in October that North Korea had decided to send more than 10,000 troops to Russia. The military estimates that North Korea sent an additional 3,000 soldiers to the Kursk region in January and February.