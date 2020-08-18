North Korea to hold key party meeting this week

Seoul: North Korea said on Tuesday that it will hold a plenary Central Committee meeting of the ruling Workers' Party (WKP) this week to "discuss and decide on an issue of crucial significance in developing the Korean revolution and increasing the fighting efficiency of the party".

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) didn't provide further details on the meeting set for Wednesday.

The announcement comes after leader Kim Jong-un presided over an executive policy council meeting of the Worker's Party on August 5 and decided to launch "a new department within the Central Committee of the Party", reports Yonhap News Agency

Last week, the North also held a politburo meeting to decide on setting up a new department in the Central Committee and defined its function and role, saying that the newly established organization will "make tangible contribution to safeguarding the dignity and interests of the state and people".

Wednesday's meeting will mark the first time in about eight months that the North has held a plenary meeting of the Central Committee since Kim presided over a rare multiple-day plenary session late last year.

During last year's session, Kim threatened that the world will soon witness a "new strategic weapon" and warned of "shocking actual action", accusing the US of dragging its feet in talks for its own political interests.