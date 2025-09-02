North Korean leader appears to be accompanied by daughter on China visit, says intelligence agency

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to be accompanied by his daughter, Ju-ae, on his visit to China, South Korea's spy agency said Tuesday, reinforcing views she is being groomed to succeed her father.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) made the assessment hours after Kim arrived in Beijing in a special armoured train to attend Wednesday's ceremony marking the anniversary of the end of World War II, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In a photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Kim could be seen stepping off the train followed by a person believed to be Ju-ae, followed by North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

The person behind Kim is seen only partially due to the angle of the photo.

"It appears that Kim Jong-un took his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, with him on his visit to China," the NIS said, adding it is closely following her movements.

The North Korean leader has been accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol-ju, on three of his past visits to China, but it is the first time he is joined by his daughter.

Since first appearing at an official event in 2022, Ju-ae has frequently been seen alongside her father, prompting speculation she has been tapped to succeed him.

Her visit to Beijing could be intended to confirm her status to the international community, though there is also skepticism that in the absence of an official announcement from Pyongyang, she is simply meant as a symbol of the "future generation."

North Korea's state media confirmed the arrival of leader Kim Jong-un in Beijing on Tuesday. Kim arrived at Beijing station at 4 pm local time and was greeted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, among others, the Korean Central News Agency said in a dispatch, citing the North's foreign ministry.

Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be among dozens of foreign leaders attending Wednesday's military parade presided over by Chinese President Xi Jinping at Tiananmen Square to celebrate the 80th anniversary of "victory" over Japan's surrender and the end of World War II.



