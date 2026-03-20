Not yet finished: Iran issues fresh threats to energy infra

Tehran: Iran’s military issued fresh threats warning of further attacks on regional energy infrastructure if its own facilities are targeted again in the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

“We warn the enemy that you made a major mistake in attacking the energy infrastructure of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the response is underway and not yet finished,” said Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya operational command in a statement carried by Fars news agency.

It added, “If it is repeated, subsequent attacks against your energy infrastructure and that of your allies will not stop until their complete destruction, and our response will be far more severe than” last night’s attacks.