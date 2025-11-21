ON INDIA-PAK TRUCE…Trump claims 350% tariff threat ‘forced’ Modi to call him

Washington: Repeating the rejected claim for the nth time, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday again said he had defused tensions between India and Pakistan using trade, adding that he threatened both countries with 350 per cent tariffs.

Trump, in his fresh claim, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him to say "we're not going to go to war" after the 350 per cent tariff threat. Trump has repeated, more than 60 times, his assertion that he "helped settle" tensions between the two nations in May this year, despite India's consistent denial of any third-party involvement. "…I'm good at settling disputes, and I've always been. I've done very well with that over the years, even before this.

I was talking about the different wars… India, Pakistan... they were going to go at it, nuclear weapons," Trump said at the US-Saudi Investment Forum. According to Trump, both India and Pakistan urged him not to take such action. He claimed he responded by saying, "I'm going to do it. Come back to me and I'll take it down.