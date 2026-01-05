One killed, nine injured in IED blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad: At least one person was killed, and nine others were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting a cement factory vehicle in the Lakki Marwat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, local media reported, citing police.

Police stated that the explosion took place on Begukhel Road near the Nawarkhel Mor. The police said that the deceased was identified as Fareedullah, while the injured included Mir Ahmad, Abdul Malik, Umar Khan, Masal Khan and Syed Jan, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Following the explosion, Rescue 1122 teams reached the site of the incident and took the injured to City Hospital in Lakki.

The blast occurred amid a rise in attacks targeting law enforcement personnel in Pakistan, especially in the border provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The attack comes a day after four police men were killed in two separate firing incidents in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Three police personnel were killed after unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on traffic police personnel in Lakki Marwat's Sarai Naurang city, according to a police spokesperson, Geo News reported. Following the incident, the attackers fled from the spot.

The deceased were identified as Traffic Police In-charge Naurang Jalal Khan, Constable Azizullah, and Constable Abdullah. The police have initiated a search operation in the area and have started a probe.

Meanwhile, a police personnel was killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Mandan area of Bannu. The police said Constable Rashid Khan was targeted while he was heading to Mandan Police Station for duty from his home.

On January 3, at least one person was killed and three others, including two police personnel, were injured during an attack on a police post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The attack took place at around 2 a.m. at the police post in the Barang tehsil of Bajaur district, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported, citing police and locals.

Speaking to Dawn, Israr Khan, spokesperson for the district police, revealed that the deceased was identified as 60-year-old Naseem Gul, a local.

He added that the injured included two police personnel, Constable Suliman Khan (35) and Constable Saz Muhammad (58), and Sahibzada (28), a school watchman. Khan further said the militants carried out the attack using both heavy and light weapons.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed its deep concerns over the security and law and order situation in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province throughout 2025.

The region remains alarmingly unstable, witnessing frequent militant attacks.

Citing Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, the HRCP in its latest report titled 'Caught in the Crossfire: Civilians, Security and the Crisis of Justice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Merged Districts' stated that at least 82 militant attacks had occurred nationwide in July 2025 alone, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including its former tribal districts, accounting for nearly two thirds of this number.

Additionally, 45 militant attacks were recorded in the province in September 2025, killing 54 people and injuring 49.

Of these cumulative figures in September, the province's merged districts "accounted for 20 militant attacks claiming 21 lives" including six Pakistani security personnel, three militants and 12 civilians and injuring seven.

According to the HRCP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, the President of the Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, described the security situation as significantly more precarious than generally perceived. He stated that a range of militant organisations were operating not only in the merged districts but also in settled areas of the province, adding that the terrorist outfit Daesh was reportedly active in the region.