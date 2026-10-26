One-third of Australian households experienced food insecurity in past 12 months: Report

Canberra: One-third of Australian households have experienced food insecurity over the past 12 months, with those that have children among the hardest hit, according to a new report.

The report released by NGO Foodbank Australia on Monday revealed that 33 per cent of households experienced food insecurity in the past 12 months, up from 32.8 per cent in 2025 and 32.5 per cent in 2024.

Among households with children, the report said 45 per cent experienced food insecurity in the past 12 months, with 25 per cent classified as being severely food insecure.

It found that 37 per cent of middle-income households and 53 per cent of low-income households experienced food insecurity, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Foodbank research shows that hunger is no longer confined to the margins; it is impacting middle Australia. A wage used to be what kept food on the table, but for a growing number of working Australians their pay packet no longer stretches that far," Foodbank Australia CEO Kylea Tink said.

Of households that reported experiencing food insecurity, 85 per cent said they were unable to afford balanced meals, and 69 per cent said they experienced food insecurity for the first time in the past 12 months.

Over 50 per cent of renting households experienced food insecurity compared to 12 per cent of households that own their home outright.

"People should not have to choose between putting a roof over their head or putting food on the table. We're hearing of parents going without just to make sure their children can eat. This is unacceptable, and we must do something about it," Tink said.

The report called for federal, state and territory governments to establish a national breakfast program at every school by 2030 and to increase investment in food relief organisations.