Live
- Durand Cup: Holders Mohun Bagan Super Giants to face Downtown Heroes FC in opener
- Africa CDC inks deal with lobby group to strengthen public health systems
- Russia's central bank raises key interest rate to 18 per cent
- All states have got funds in Union Budget as in the past: FM Sitharaman
- EU mobilizes support to combat wildfires across southern Europe
- France's TGV train services resume after arson attack disruptions
- Over 100 business people exit Mozambique amid kidnapping crisis: report
- Lalan Singh claims JD(U)-BJP alliance is 'Fevicol' strong, warns Congress of 'snake bite at 99'
- Workers' leader Prabhat Jha's demise leaves a string of memories for MP BJP
- Fiji plans to introduce drug testing kits in schools
Just In
Operations resume hours after bomb threat forces evacuation at Franco-Swiss airport
The Franco-Swiss international airport of Basel-Mulhouse, situated in France, was evacuated Friday morning due to "security reasons," according to the airport authorities.
Paris: The Franco-Swiss international airport of Basel-Mulhouse, situated in France, was evacuated Friday morning due to "security reasons," according to the airport authorities.
However, air traffic resumed at midday after a thorough security check, Xinhua news agency reported.
"For security reasons, the terminal had to be evacuated and is currently closed. Further information will follow," the airport announced earlier in the day.
BFMTV, a French news broadcast television and radio network, said that the evacuation was prompted by a bomb threat.
The airport has since reopened, and flight operations are gradually returning to normal, as stated on the airport's website.
This incident is part of a troubling pattern; the terminal faced multiple bomb threats at the end of last year, each resulting in evacuations, BFMTV noted.