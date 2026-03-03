Over 100 Dead In Iran School Strike As US-Israel Offensive Sparks Wider Middle East Escalation

The Middle East crisis has sharply escalated as the United States and Israel expand their military campaign against Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes across the region and raising concerns of a drawn-out conflict with global consequences.

US President Donald Trump said Washington has the capacity to continue operations beyond the initially suggested four-to-five-week window, signaling that the confrontation could extend further than anticipated. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that while the war may take time, it would not become an indefinite engagement. He described the campaign as a possible turning point for reshaping the Middle East.

The violence intensified following reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, an event that prompted swift retaliation from Tehran and allied groups across the region.

One of the most devastating developments came from southern Iran, where authorities said more than 100 people were killed after a strike hit a school in Minab. Tehran blamed hostile forces for the attack, though neither Washington nor Tel Aviv confirmed responsibility. Israel stated it had no knowledge of any strike targeting a school, and the US said it was reviewing the reports.

Tensions spilled into Saudi Arabia, where drones targeted the US embassy in Riyadh. Saudi officials reported minor structural damage and a limited fire. In response, the United States issued shelter-in-place advisories for Americans in Riyadh and Jeddah and urged its citizens to leave several Middle Eastern countries amid growing security threats.

Explosions were also reported in multiple Gulf cities, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama and Kuwait City, underscoring the widening geographic scope of Iran’s retaliation. Several Gulf nations host US military bases, raising fears that critical infrastructure — including energy facilities vital to global markets — could be drawn into the conflict.

Air travel across the region has been severely disrupted. Although limited evacuation and commercial flights resumed from parts of the United Arab Emirates, widespread airspace closures and cancellations have left thousands stranded.

From India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the escalating hostilities. Speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Modi reiterated India’s long-standing position that disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also held discussions with Netanyahu, urging de-escalation and a swift end to hostilities.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth maintained that the campaign would not mirror prolonged wars such as Iraq, though he cautioned that additional American casualties were possible. Trump defended the strikes, citing Iran’s expanding missile program as a threat to US forces stationed abroad.

The confrontation further widened as Israel carried out strikes in Lebanon in response to attacks by Hezbollah, while Iran continued targeting Gulf states seen as supporting US military operations. With neither side outlining a clear endgame, fears are mounting that the crisis could spiral into a broader regional war with lasting geopolitical and economic fallout.