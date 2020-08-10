Over 500 migrants cross English Channel to UK in 3 days

London: More than 500 migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK in just three days, the Home Office has confirmed.

According to official figures, at least 532 migrants successfully reached the UK between August6-8, the Metro newspaper reported.

Migrants wearing blankets and lifejackets were seen arriving in Dover aboard a Border Force boat on Saturday afternoon, while others were reported to have landed on Kent beaches.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said: "We are assessing the requirement using the formal Military Aid to the Civilian Authorities process and are working hard to identify how we can most effectively assist."

Earlier, it was announced that the Home Secretary Priti Patel has tasked former Royal Marine Dan O'Mahoney with delivering her ambition of making the English Channel "unviable" for migrants in small boats.

"The number of illegal small boat crossings is appalling," Patel was quoted as saying in a statement.

"We are working to make this route unviable and arresting the criminals facilitating these crossings and making sure they are brought to justice."