Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Fumbles During UNGA Speech on AI and Pahalgam Attack

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif got a lot of criticism after his speech at the United Nations (UNGA) in New York went viral. He was talking about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and problems between India and Pakistan, but he messed up his words many times—seven times, according to people watching.

During the speech, Asif said some words wrong, like “riks” instead of “risk,” and kept saying AI again and again, which confused people. Social media quickly reacted, with many calling his speech “disastrous” and criticizing Pakistan’s performance at the UN.

He also talked about the fight between India and Pakistan in May, after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, carried out by terrorists from Pakistan. India had responded with Operation Sindoor to target terror networks. While he tried to cover technology and regional security, his repeated mistakes drew most of the attention.

Experts said that although AI and security are important topics, the speech failed to clearly communicate Pakistan’s points. Many people online pointed out his pauses, mistakes while speaking, and repeating words.

In the end, Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s UNGA speech went viral for all the wrong reasons. His mistakes overshadowed discussions on Artificial Intelligence and the Pahalgam attack, and the video is being widely shared as an example of how important clear public speaking is on global platforms.