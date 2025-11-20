Pak Leader Claims Pakistan-Linked Groups Carried Out Red Fort Blast In Retaliation For Balochistan

A Pakistani political figure has stirred major controversy by suggesting Islamabad’s role in the November 10 Red Fort blast, claiming the attack was carried out by Pakistan-linked groups as retaliation for India’s alleged activities in Balochistan. Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, former head of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, made the statement in a speech delivered in the PoK Assembly.

In a widely circulated video, Haq asserts that terror outfits connected to Pakistan were responsible for attacks “from Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir”, linking them to both the April Pahalgam assault and the recent suicide bombing near Delhi’s Red Fort. He boasted that such acts were executed in response to India “bleeding Balochistan”, adding that authorities in India were “still counting bodies”.

Haq’s comments come at a time when Pakistan’s defence minister, Khawaja Asif, has claimed the possibility of an “all-out war” with India cannot be dismissed, insisting that Pakistan must remain on full alert due to mistrust of New Delhi’s intentions.

The deadly Red Fort blast on November 10 was determined to be a suicide bombing tied to a sophisticated “white-collar terror module” associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed. Ten people lost their lives when an explosives-laden car detonated near the monument. Investigations revealed the bomber was Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmir-origin doctor and university faculty member, linked to others arrested for stockpiling large quantities of explosives and weapons.

Pakistan continues to accuse India of destabilising Balochistan—claims India has consistently rejected, highlighting Islamabad’s own support for cross-border terrorism.