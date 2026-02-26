Pak Senate resolution signals strategic discomfort over India-Israel axis

New Delhi: The resolution passed by the Senate of Pakistan condemning Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over remarks about forming regional alliances with India and other countries, is a clear sign that Islamabad is rattled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two day visit to Israel, during which the focus has been on strengthening ties with Israel in the defence, trade and security sectors.

India and Israel signed a security MoU which will bring the two countries together to co-develop weapon systems in India.

India’s relations with Israel were elevated to the level of strategic partnership during PM Modi’s first visit to the country in July 2017.

The latest visit has further strengthened relations between the two countries.

The trust factor between PM Modi and PM Netanyahu has further contributed to the strong ties between the two nations.

Experts say that Pakistan has reason to be upset and afraid over these developments.

On June 17, 1999, during the Kargil War, the Indian Air Force’s Mirage-2000 targeted intruders from Pakistan in the Drass and Batalik sectors.

The Israeli Litening pods were mounted on the Indian Mirage to hit the targets using laser guided bombs.

The strength of the defence ties between the two countries was also seen during both 'Operation Bandar' in Balakot and 'Operation Sindoor'.

India used Israeli loitering ammunition, laser guided bombs and guided missiles to blow up terror camps deep within Pakistan.

Since the Kargil War days, India has used Israeli drones such as Heron-TO and Searcher Mark 11.

The latest MoU that has been signed by both countries to co-develop weapon systems in India, has left Pakistan worried.

Pakistan watchers say that this has led to the rhetoric due to which the resolution against Netanyahu was passed.

The resolution termed the alignment between India-Israel and other nations as a threat to regional peace and global stability.

Israel has been accused of forging blocs aimed at isolating Muslim-majority states.

It wasn't just at the senate, but there was a frenzy in the Pakistan media as well. Prime time debates focussed on the India-Israel partnership.

The guests on the shows, such as Chairman of the Pak-China Institute, Mushahid Hussain Syed and former diplomat Maleeha Lodhi condemned the friendship.

They argue that the alliance is aimed at breaking China and Pakistan.

Further it was argued, that the India-Israel partnership was anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan.

An official said that this clearly explains Pakistan’s hypocrisy. On one hand it condemns the India-Israel strategic partnership, while on the other it backs a terrorist organisation such as the Hamas.

Since the last two years, the Pakistani establishment is supporting terror group Hamas, while giving space to the Muslim Brotherhood.

These are done with the intention of enabling support to proscribed terror outfits such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

A report by the Afghan Diaspora Network said that this risks the ideological spillover and proxy entanglement across two already volatile regions of South Asia and West Asia.

Another official said that this exposes the hypocrisy of Pakistan. Although India has defence partnerships with Israel and other countries such as Russia, it has never used the weapons or technology as an aggressor.

The aim of having strategic defence partnerships is to ensure India’s security in a volatile region that has Pakistan in it, the official said.

Pakistan on the other hand, has used it defence partnerships with other countries to play the role of an aggressor.

Another official said that the kind of reception that PM Modi received in Israel and the deals that the two countries have signed, has worried Pakistan as it is apprehensive over broader geopolitical realignments in West Asia.

Experts say that Pakistan is unhappy about the strategic India-Israel partnership. However, its biggest concern is that Israel has been emerging as India’s key defence supplier.

India has always maintained that its relationship with Israel is based on national security and mutual benefit. The relationship is not directed at any country, New Delhi has maintained.