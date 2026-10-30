Pak, Singapore agree to enhance cooperation in trade, investment & connectivity

Islamabad: Pakistan and Singapore agreed on Friday to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity and skills development as Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held wide-ranging talks with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan here.

The two leaders also discussed possible resumption of direct flights between Pakistan and Singapore “to facilitate business travel and close contact between our peoples”.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the two leaders reviewed the longstanding and friendly relations between Pakistan and Singapore as the two countries mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.

“They underscored the importance of sustained high-level exchanges and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity and skills development, while promoting business-to-business exchanges and people-to-people contacts,” it stated.

They also discussed cooperation at multilateral fora and Pakistan’s enhanced engagement with ASEAN, particularly in the context of Singapore’s forthcoming Chairmanship in 2027.

Dar, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, exchanged views with Balakrishnan on regional and global developments while emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes and advancing lasting peace and stability.

The two ministers also exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in disaster management between Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority and Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The MoU reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Singapore to strengthening cooperation in disaster preparedness and response and building resilience against natural disasters, the Foreign Office said.