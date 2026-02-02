Pakistan: Anti-terrorism court issues non-bailable warrant for Imran Khan's sister

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan for the November 2024 protest in the garrison town, local media reported.

The court issued the arrest warrant against Aleema Khan over her continued absence at the hearings despite repeated summons. During the proceedings, lawyer Faisal Malik contended that Aleema Khan will not be present in court until her bank accounts and identity card are frozen, Pakistan's leading Geo News network reported.

During the hearing, Special Prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that the suspect cannot dictate terms to the court or obstruct proceedings. He mentioned that court has ordered that trial be conducted on a daily basis and termed the behaviour of Aleema Khan irresponsible from the beginning.

After hearing arguments, the court refused to accept Aleema Khan's request for exemption from appearing in person and also issued notices to her guarantor and adjourned the hearing till February 3. The court directed Rawalpindi Superintendent of Police (SP) to arrest Aleema Khan and present her in court by tomorrow and stated that her bank accounts and identity card should remain frozen until she appears, Geo News reported.

The case involves November 26, 2024, protest, in which Aleema Khan and 10 others are facing charges. On November 26, 2024, PTI supporters entered Islamabad, defying authorities ban on public gatherings and clashed with law enforcement agencies near D-Chowk. Police used teargas to disperse the protesters. PTI's three-day protest aimed to put pressure on the government for release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan ended suddenly after clashes erupted between law enforcement agencies and the protesters.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Monday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the alleged detention of more than 180 party workers during raids conducted in Karachi and other parts of Sindh under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, local media reported.

On Sunday, PTI accused the Sindh police of conducting pre-dawn raids at the houses of party workers and leaders and picked up around 180 of them. Sindh government has rejected the allegations made by PTI.

The petitioners - PTI Sindh General Secretary Mansoor Ali and Insaf Lawyers Forum President Faisal Mughal have requested that the order issued under the MPO, dated February 1, be declared impugned and demanded the immediate release of the party workers, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

In the petition, the party has mentioned 14 respondents, including the provincial Chief Secretary, the additional Chief Secretary, the Inspector General of Police, Sindh, the Central police office, additional IGP Karachi police, the deputy IGs east, west, south zone, the SSPs Karachi east, west, south, central, Malir district, Korangi district, Keamari district.